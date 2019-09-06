Insider Selling: Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director Sells C$76,000.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director David King sold 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.00, for a total value of C$76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,134,640.

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.85. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.65 and a twelve month high of C$20.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.49. The firm has a market cap of $658.42 million and a PE ratio of 5.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

