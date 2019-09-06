Insider Selling: Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) General Counsel Sells 158,440 Shares of Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 158,440 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $13,922,122.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 113,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Novocure stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.53. 302,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,858. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 45.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,026,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 915.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Novocure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

