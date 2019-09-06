Insider Selling: Plateau Energy Metals Inc (CVE:PLU) Insider Sells C$26,000.00 in Stock

Plateau Energy Metals Inc (CVE:PLU) insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,694,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,740,482.64.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plateau Energy Metals alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Robert Disbrow sold 6,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$3,420.00.

CVE:PLU remained flat at $C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday. 101,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,521. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. Plateau Energy Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Plateau Energy Metals in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Plateau Energy Metals Company Profile

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in 149 mining concessions covering approximately 91,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plateau Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.