Insider Selling: Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director John Lee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,919,901 shares in the company, valued at C$3,758,373.27.

John Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prophecy Development alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, John Lee sold 10,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$2,750.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, John Lee purchased 47,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,990.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, John Lee sold 51,714 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$8,791.38.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, John Lee acquired 137,198 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$25,381.63.

On Tuesday, June 25th, John Lee purchased 10,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$1,900.00.

PCY stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,188. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. Prophecy Development Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Prophecy Development

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Prophecy Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prophecy Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.