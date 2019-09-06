Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nancy Lyskawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $217,350.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $223,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $223,200.00.

RMNI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,760. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. Rimini Street Inc has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $312.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 122.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 532,357 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter worth $1,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 104.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 1,146.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

