Insider Selling: Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $385.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.