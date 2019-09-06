Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $59,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,404.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth about $2,628,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth about $548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 730.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,877 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

