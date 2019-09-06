Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Sells $236,875.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $236,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 175,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $95.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $42,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

