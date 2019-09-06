International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 643.58 ($8.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 707.20 ($9.24). The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 435 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 495.07.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

