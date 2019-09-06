International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of International Frontier Resources Corp. (CVE:IFR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

