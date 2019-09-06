IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.00. IntriCon posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.59). IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IntriCon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IntriCon by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in IntriCon during the first quarter worth approximately $984,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $18.83. 3,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,328. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. IntriCon has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

