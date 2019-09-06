Intrust Bank NA Decreases Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sony were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNE. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sony by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,670,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,790,000 after purchasing an additional 651,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,987,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,034,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sony by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 168,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

Shares of SNE stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.54. 1,301,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Sony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

