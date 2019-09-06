Intrust Bank NA Has $203,000 Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA owned about 0.05% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,392. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08.

