Intrust Bank NA Has $413,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,938 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 334,692 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 71.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 98,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 41,031 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 181.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.1% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 188,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. 34,495,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,588,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,650 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.