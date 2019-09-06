Intrust Bank NA Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,608 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 194,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 8.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 28.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 143,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director John E. Hagale acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid acquired 45,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $124,365.60. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 105,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,666. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 357,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,854,857. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.20. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Williams Capital cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.72.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.