Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.59. 1,569,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $8.42.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.