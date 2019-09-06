Intrust Bank NA Lowers Holdings in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Marcus were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 3,288.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Marcus during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Marcus by 147.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Marcus during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Marcus by 252.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,535. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. Marcus Corp has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.65 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Marcus’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

