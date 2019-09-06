Intrust Bank NA Makes New $212,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.19. The stock had a trading volume of 361,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,170. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,783,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $9,292,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 242,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,890,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,235. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

