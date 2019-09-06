Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pentair were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 503,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Pentair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pentair by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pentair by 70.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.35. 16,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,296. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.