Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBNC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBNC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.