Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,268 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 722,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

