Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 16.5% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 23.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 46,289 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,279,000 after buying an additional 168,145 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 728,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,509. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Stephens downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

