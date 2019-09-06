Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,550 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Invesco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.03. 2,783,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

