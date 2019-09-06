Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134,548 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco by 8.8% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 239,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Invesco by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 164.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 171,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $859,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVZ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 499,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,155. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

