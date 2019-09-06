Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC):

9/4/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/4/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/30/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

8/16/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/3/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.65 and a beta of 1.67. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $386,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,620 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

