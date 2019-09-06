Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BBX Capital (BBX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) recently:

9/3/2019 – BBX Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

8/21/2019 – BBX Capital was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BBX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 44,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.79. BBX Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. BBX Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BBX Capital Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,072,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 119,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 365,069 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 106,023 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,330,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,193,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

