IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,312,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,906,000 after buying an additional 5,132,465 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in Antero Resources by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 6,693,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,772 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,220,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,140 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,374,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 16,094,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $99,301,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,040.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,391,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,634. Antero Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

