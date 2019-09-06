IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 49.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,499,762,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979,851 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in General Electric by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,071 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,447,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,959,000 after purchasing an additional 763,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 99,844,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,723 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE GE traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.69. 1,071,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,518,992. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

