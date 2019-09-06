Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.60 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Iron Mountain from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.08.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

NYSE IRM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.