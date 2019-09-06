iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 87,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period.

IEMG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. 567,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,903,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

