iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.15. 2,038,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,343. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $303.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

