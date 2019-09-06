iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.41, approximately 53,123,260 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 12,256,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 159.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 73.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 313,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,255 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 73.3% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,564,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,756 shares during the period.

About iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

