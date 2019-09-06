iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Noven Financial Group Inc.

Noven Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises 1.9% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.45. 2,770,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

