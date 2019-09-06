Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Isra Vision and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of ISR stock opened at €38.50 ($44.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $843.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.17. Isra Vision has a 52 week low of €22.25 ($25.87) and a 52 week high of €61.30 ($71.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.24.

About Isra Vision

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

