Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will post sales of $27.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.78 million. Iteris posted sales of $24.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $114.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.71 million to $115.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $132.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $134.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Iteris stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,358. The company has a market capitalization of $215.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.29. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,618,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 221,786 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 192,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 99,162 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 913,250 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.