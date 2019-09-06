ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.08

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.08 and last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 34511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOCY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 945,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 6.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR in the second quarter valued at $1,500,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

