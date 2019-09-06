J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in J M Smucker by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.21. 867,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.84. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $457,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.