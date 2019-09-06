Jae Kim Sells 1,149 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) SVP Jae Kim sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $14,937.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,401. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 1,486,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $27.94.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 136,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 149,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.66.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

