Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.59 Million

Brokerages expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) to report $156.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $181.90 million. Jagged Peak Energy posted sales of $155.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full-year sales of $596.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.00 million to $665.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $804.28 million, with estimates ranging from $718.10 million to $917.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jagged Peak Energy.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAG shares. TheStreet downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Nomura started coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jagged Peak Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

JAG traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,318. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.08. Jagged Peak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $53,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 452,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,086,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,311,000 after acquiring an additional 502,834 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the first quarter worth $817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the first quarter worth $3,384,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

