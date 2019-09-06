Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Shares Gap Up to $7.41

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $7.41. Jagged Peak Energy shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 94,169 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JAG shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jagged Peak Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $53,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAG. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 1,430,498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,086,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after acquiring an additional 502,834 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 319,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 278,906 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.