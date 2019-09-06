James S. Metcalf Acquires 3,652 Shares of China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Stock

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $22,386.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,968.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 183.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Metro Rural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.