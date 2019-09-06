Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 30,450 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $40,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,277. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $374,348.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $732,890.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,876.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,275 shares of company stock worth $6,487,036. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on shares of Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

