Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295,636 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.41% of Cohen & Steers worth $34,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 431.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cohen & Steers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE CNS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,575. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 43.94%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.