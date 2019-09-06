Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,114 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.57% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $37,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INDY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.66. 4,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.