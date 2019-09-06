Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $35.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invitation Homes worth $35,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,014,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,618,000 after buying an additional 413,086 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invitation Homes by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 58,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,401. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 124.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

In related news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,830.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,561,892 shares of company stock worth $1,030,401,352. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

