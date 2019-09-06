Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 85,008 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 649,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $32,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPHI. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Inphi to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $30.00 price target on Inphi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $507,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,764,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $121,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,996 shares in the company, valued at $6,909,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,141 shares of company stock worth $3,477,630 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Inphi stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $66.56.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

