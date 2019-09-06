Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 75,434 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,434 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.12% of Thomson Reuters worth $38,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 15.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.06. 6,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $71.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 69.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

