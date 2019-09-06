Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 380,629 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.90% of Welbilt worth $21,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2,938.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000.

WBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Welbilt had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Johnson purchased 13,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,399.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

