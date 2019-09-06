Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,143 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Penn National Gaming worth $25,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 107.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 63,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,228,000 after purchasing an additional 547,387 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 157,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 234.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 1,736,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,959. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Union Gaming Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.02.

In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 30,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein acquired 3,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

