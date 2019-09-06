Jennison Associates LLC Buys 212,949 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,949 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,862,000 after acquiring an additional 207,604 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.27. 561,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,135. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.17). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.